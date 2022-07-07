Tom Lawrence: How close Sheffield United came to signing ex-Derby County man as Rangers secure signing

Sheffield United will miss out on the signing of one of their top transfer targets this summer after Glasgow Rangers neared the signing of former Derby County man Tom Lawrence.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:37 pm

Lawrence is a free agent having left Pride Park this summer at the expiry of his contract, and emerged as a target for the Blades after the signings of defender Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielder Tommy Doyle, from Malmö FF and Manchester City respectively.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke to Lawrence at length and despite interest from other Championship clubs, the player was keen to sign at Bramall Lane. But he has since informed Heckingbottom that he is moving elsewhere, with Ibrox emerging as the likely destination.

Tom Lawrence is a free agent after his Derby County contract ran out and Sheffield United wanted to bring the player to Bramall Lane (Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Plans had been made for Lawrence to fly out to Portugal and join his new teammates at their summer training camp in Lisbon. But Rangers’ entry into the race changed everything, with their ability to offer European football – and an additional financial incentive – thought to have swung the move in their favour.

The 28-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, joined Derby in 2017.

Boss Heckingbottom is now turning his attention to other targets, after bringing in Ahmedhodžić, Doyle and goalkeeper Adam Davies so far in this window.

Ciaran Clark, the Newcastle United defender, is another player of interest as United look to beef up their defensive resources to cope with a gruelling Championship campaign, which kicks off earlier than ever this time around on August 1 away at Watford.

