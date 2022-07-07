Sheffield United's Championship rivals hit by shock managerial departure

Rumours that Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan was leaving the John Smith’s Stadium surfaced on Thursday morning and the Terriers have since confirmed that the Spanish coach has departed.

Corberan and Heckingbottom worked together when the latter was in charge of Leeds and having worked under Marcelo Bielsa, Corberan moved on to take charge of Huddersfield in 2020.

He led Town to the Play-Off finals last season only to lose to Nottingham Forest at Wembley and the club revealed that they were made aware of his intention to resign on Wednesday night.

A statement read: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that Carlos Corberán has today resigned from his position as Head Coach.

"The 39-year-old was appointed to the role in July 2020 and, following a 20th place finish in his first season, coached the team to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final in the last campaign.

"However, he notified the Club of his decision to leave, alongside his long-term colleague Jorge Alarcón, on Wednesday evening.”

Head of Football Operations and former Blades player Leigh Bromby said in the same statement on the club’s website: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the First Team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.”

Coach Danny Schofield will now take charge.

Bromby added: “Danny Schofield will now step up to lead the team. He knows the Club, the players, our coaching programme, and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity.

"Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become Head Coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here. His work at our Club has been outstanding, and he’s earned this opportunity.

“Danny will work with our fantastic staff, including Narcis Pèlach, as we prepare for our first game against Burnley on 29 July.”