United are at the Cidade do Futebol complex in Portugal as they step up their plans, with the players taking part in double sessions in the heat.

And with his own future very much up in the air, Ronaldo took advantage of the facilities to keep himself ticking over while he ponders his next move – reportedly away from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, pictured earlier this summer on international duty, has been at the Cidade do Futebol training complex in Oeiras, where Sheffield United have spent this week as part of their pre-season plans (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

After something of a farcical pre-season campaign last year, not of their own doing but due to the cancellation of matches through Covid, United deserve credit for pulling out all the stops to ensure that the players are in the best possible shape for the Championship challenge ahead.

New boys Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodzic are there, too, and are being put through their paces as they settle into the squad.