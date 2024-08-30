Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rival chairman claims Sheffield United had transfer bid rejected earlier in window

Sheffield United were one of six clubs who saw a bid turned down for Peterborough United starlet Ricky-Jade Jones this summer, the Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed. The Blades signed Harrison Burrows from the League One side earlier in the window and, at the time, were linked with a double deal involving the 21-year-old.

But in the end only Burrows made the switch to South Yorkshire and Jones, as things stand, looks set to remain at Posh, after entering the final year of his current deal. Jones is known as the fastest player in League One and has clocked a 100m time of 10.9 - less than 1.4 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s world record over the same distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are amongst the clubs to have previously been linked with Jones and speaking on Twitter earlier today, MacAnthony claimed that United were one of six clubs to have seen interest in the player turned away earlier this window.

“It's true we have turned down six clubs this summer,” the Posh owner wrote. “It’s also true hes been with us since before age of nine so if he didn’t sign a new deal, we'd still get identical money at tribunal. But it wont get to that. So ignore agents using people ... to put stuff like this out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a Blades fan asked if United were one of the six clubs, MacAnthony replied simply: “Yes :)”

It remains to be seen whether United retain their interest in Jones going forward, especially as he nears the end of his contract and could potentially leave on a “free” next summer - albeit with compensation due to Posh for their development of him, due to him being under 24 years of age.

The Blades have pulled the shutters down on deadline day after a transfer window that has seen 21 players leave, and 10 come in to bolster Chris Wilder’s squad options.