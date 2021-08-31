'They were awful' - What Wolves fans said about Morgan Gibbs-White's potential move to Sheffield United

It’s been no secret that midfield has been an area that the Blades have been hoping to improve on after their disappointing start to the Championship campaign and it looks as though the recruitment team have targeted the talented England under 21 international.

Gibbs-White had a spell on loan at Swansea last season that was tragically cut short due to injury whch hampered his campaign though he was back in the Wolves reckining towards the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old has been in the squad in the opening few games of the season for Wolves, coming off the bench in their late defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, but it looks as though they are prepared to let him go out on loan.

Morgan Gibbs-White is understood to be set to make the switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s not been universally well-received by Wolves fans. Some seen fine with him getting more game time, but some feel Sheffied United is not the best place for him.

Writing on fans forum, molineuxmix.co.uk here is a snapshot of what supporters think of the potential switch…

One wrote: "MGW ripping up the championship might be what he needs; he is clearly "good enough" for the premier league but you cannot beat experience. He and we need to think about his development and where he could be at 23/4. If he would game time here; here is the best place.”

Another Wolves fan said: "A straight loan deal with no sell option is fine by me. He NEEDS to play, and play regularly, something he's yet to do in his entire career. He's not going to get that game time this season at Wolves it seems, as we don't seem to be able to get away from 3-4-3 (even if it's more attacking now). So a season playing for a decent champ side is perfect.”

And then the disappointment set in, with one member writing: “Would have preferred he went to a team that will be at the other end of the table than one who could easily do a double relegation.”

Another added: “I saw one of their matches the other week and they looked very bad indeed,” which was followed up by a member adding, “I genuinely feel sorry for him if so.”

Carrying on the theme: “Have to echo the general feeling. Watched the Blades the other day and they were awful. Not hugely impressed by the manager either. I'd have thought Bournemouth and Scott Parker was a better bet.”

Away from the Blades bashing, another wrote: “Crazy decision by Wolves if this happens. We need MGW in the squad to put pressure on the first team starting 11 and as cover. I would be playing him as he at least looks like he will try to have good attempts on goal. Even his effort late in the game on Sunday was a good effort and something that only he would have tried.”