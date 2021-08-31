Sheffield United 'looking to tie up loan deal for Robin Olsen' as Aaron Ramsdale replacement

The 31-year-old, who played in all Sweden’s games at the last World Cup and appeared at Euro 2020, had a previous loan spell in England at Everton and faces an uncertain future at Roma following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

United made contact with Roma about Olsen after selling Ramsdale to Arsenal in an initial £24m deal earlier this window, with boss Slavisa Jokanović urging the Bramall Lane board to reinvest in a top-quality stopper to replace the young England goalkeeper.

It is understood that Roma would have preferred to sell the Swedish international after he fell down the pecking order at the Stadio Olympico. But a loan move could see the goalkeeper get some much-needed game time, and offer United a quality replacement in a problem position since Ramsdale was prised away from Bramall Lane.

