According to sources in France, young Parma winger Yann Karamoh has left Italy to undergo a medical with United. Previously linked with a £5m move to Crystal Palace, Karamoh is out of contract at Parma in 2023.

The 23-year-old was previously with Inter Milan before loan spells at Bordeaux and Parma, signing a permanent deal at the Ennio Tardini Stadium last year.

He cost Inter £11m as a teenager when he made the move from Caen in his native France and is a former French U21 international after previously representing his country at every level between U16 and U20.

A speedy winger, the Karamoh links certainly make sense as Slavisa Jokanović continues to reprofile his squad and expand United’s recruitment worldwide as they look to arrest their poor start to the Championship season.