The reported net worth of owners of the Premier League clubs Sheffield United will face next season.

Five days have passed since Prince Abdullah gave a major update on Dozy Mmobuosi’s prospective takeover of Sheffield United.

For months, there has been speculation the Saudi prince is set to offload the Blades and bring an end to his stay at Bramall Lane. But last week, in the aftermath of a home win against West Bromwich Albion that secured promotion into the top tier, he revealed the takeover was ‘unlikely to happen’ and confirmed he would manage the situation to the best of his ability.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I can’t say it’s off but I think maybe now it’s unlikely. But everything is open. I can’t comment more than that. If we reach a decision I want it to be before we start preparations for the next season. It can’t affect the team next year. It has to be done now. If we are in the club, we are going to manage it the best we can.”

However, Mmobuosi insisted after those comments his bid to takeover the football club has not been withdrawn.

“I wish to state categorically that I have not withdrawn my bid to acquire Sheffield United Football Club,” Mmobuosi said in a statement.

Mmobuosi no longer has exclusivity rights to a takeover but he added: “Earlier today I had positive and constructive conversations with the club’s chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis and I will continue to do so. This is my commitment to the fans of Sheffield United and I look forward to reaching a positive outcome.”

Whether Mmobuosi can reignite his bid for the club with the return to the Premier League remains to be seen - but no matter who is in control at Bramall Lane when day one of the new season arrives, they will be facing some of the richest clubs in the world of football. The Star takes a look at the reported net worth of owners around the Premier League.

