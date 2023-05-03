Daniel Jebbison has been challenged to cement a place in Sheffield United’s starting eleven next season, when the club makes its return to the Premier League, after the centre-forward was told he can excel at the highest level of the game.

Aged 19, Jebbison will still be a teenager when Paul Heckingbottom’s side embarks upon its third top-flight campaign in the space of four years. The England under-20 international became the youngest player to score on their full debut in the competition when he scored the only goal of the game during a victory over Everton 24 months ago.

Although he has made only four starts in the Championship this term, Jebbison is one of the young players Heckingbottom will profit from his experiences as United secured automatic promotion with three games to spare.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison (right) with other home grown players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The ceiling for Jebbo is really high,” said Heckingbottom, who could ask the striker to spearhead United’s attack during tomorrow’s visit to Huddersfield Town. “This season will have been really good for him because, without a shadow of a doubt, I’ve really seen him mature.

“They key thing, for me, is that he’s had challenges and he’s overcome them. He had to earn his place, force his way in to begin with, and then got sent-off (during an FA Cup tie) at Wrexham which forced him to miss games and cost him his place. Then, when he was available again, he got a bit of a set-back with an injury.

“He’s got so much ability and that pace and power, which will both only become even more evident as he gets older, well I don’t think anyone would like to face that.”

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison (right) at Wembley Stadium: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Jebbison pressed his claim for a prominent role against opponents managed by former United manager Neil Warnock by producing an impressive cameo during last weekend’s victory over Preston North End. That result means United travel to West Yorkshire on course to set a new club record for points accumulated during a second tier campaign.

“That was what Jebbo can do, the awareness and the danger he brought for the opposition to deal with,” said Heckingbottom, who started Jebbison alongside Iliman Ndiaye when United faced Manchester City in the FA Cup finals last month. “It was great to see and people forget, he’s still young.”