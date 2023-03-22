After agreeing to purchase the Championship club from its present owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Mmobuosi then worked in tandem with officials from Bramall Lane to compile a document detailing both his proof and source of funding. A requirement in order to receive the EFL’s approval, the organisation subsequently asked for further details regarding the methods Mmobuosi planned to use to complete the buyout. The Star understands a response was provided more than a fortnight ago, with the required checks still on-going.

A Nigerian entrepreneur who operates primarily in the agri-fintech sector, Mmobousi remains hopeful that his bid to assume control of United will get the greenlight. It emerged over the weekend that he has begun following Prince Abdulla on social media for the first time since news of his approach to the Saudi Arabian was first published. Although a seemingly inconsequential move when considered on its own, Mmobuosi’s decision to retweet a message celebrating United’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers came on the back of his decision to hire Deloitte to perform an audit of his company Tingo Inc. The involvement of an internationally renowned firm, which is well respected in financial circles across the globe, could help to quell some of the fears supporters expressed when Mmobousi’s interest in United became known. Certainly, it will have been noted by the EFL’s investigators, who are tasked with analysing his proposal. A number of County Court Judgements, relating to alleged rent arrears on properties in Hertfordshire, were settled before they became public knowledge with evidence of this also provided to the EFL.