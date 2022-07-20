The Sheffield United man earmarked for big role this season as boss look to nail down position

Osborn has filled in a number of roles since arriving at United from Nottingham Forest, the left-footed midfielder even operating as an emergency right-wing back at times last season when injuries hit Heckingbottom’s squad hard.

The 27-year-old is now in the final year of his contract, which had a clause contained within it activated by United last season to tie him to the club for a further season, and officials at Bramall Lane may soon invite Osborn and his representatives to the negotiating table in a bid to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

The midfielder was utilised as part of a forward three by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanović, with work also done this pre-season to establish Osborn as a challenger for John Fleck’s place on the left of midfield.

“I’ve always been a fan of him,” Heckingbottom told The Star of Osborn.

“You see how he applies himself and how he carries himself; he's difficult to leave out because he affects people positively.

“Regardless of whoever's around him, and even if it’s a five-a-side game, he'll make his team play better. And so he's tough to leave out with how he is performing.

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn (centre) will push John Fleck, right, this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We've had a chat again, myself and Ozzy, about where we see him, in terms of the squad and the position he's going to fight for, and he's up for it. He's up for the challenge.”

Osborn has perhaps fallen victim to his own versatility in his United career to date, telling this newspaper recently that it has become something of a “hindrance” as he has matured as a player.

He has also played at left wing-back for United.

“That versatility is great and it gets him gametime,” Heckingbottom added. “So I wouldn’t not put him in a certain position simply because we’ve spoken about other ones.

“But we work a hell of a lot on him in the left-hand side of the midfield three, where you’ve traditionally seen Flecky play, and and also if we play a front three, as we've done as well.

“So they're the two roles we're working on, to give him the best chance to nail it down. He’s doing really well in pre-season and rather than just filling in for people, the shirt’s there for him if he's performing the best.