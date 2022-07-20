The Bosnia and Herzegovina international came through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy as a youngster and turned professional with the Premier League newboys, before returning to his hometown club Malmo after making a single appearance for Forest.

Ahmedhodžić’s nomadic career has since seen him play in Sweden, Denmark and France before a return to England was sealed earlier this month when United agreed to pay Malmo a fee in the region of £3m, plus add-ons, for his services.

“Anel is a big fan of English football,” Heckingbottom told The Star.

“It was his decision [to leave Forest] and a brave decision to go back to Malmo and come through there, and he has been proved right.

“He has won titles there, played in the Champions League there and become a full international there.

“It's that stepping stone time again and I think English football is good for him. The challenges of the Championship will help him improve those areas of his game which we want to improve him in.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sheffield United's big summer signing, with chief executive Steve Bettis (Sheffield United)

“He also has big attributes which you will see when you see him play. He's good on the ball, he can pass the ball really well, he’s very athletic and will get forward from centre back positions. He has good pace on the recovery.

“He knows what he's stepping into in the Championship, he's excited and ready for it.”

Ahmedhodžić, who has been earmarked to compete with Chris Basham for the right centre-half spot but can play anywhere across the back three for United, spent time last season on loan at Bordeaux in Ligue 1 after the Blades failed with a January loan bid.

“He’s had all that experience and then gone to France which is totally different again,” Heckingbottom added.

“Ligue 1 is a bit more explosive, athletic. I wouldn't say less tactical, that's me talking it down and I am not saying that.