How every Sheffield United player rated in 3-0 pre-season defeat at Mansfield Town

United conceded three times in the second half after spurning some good chances to go ahead in the first, with Rhys Oates’ second-half effort sandwiched in between two strikes from Hiram Boateng.
Here’s how we rated United’s players at Field Mill…
1. Wes Foderingham 5.5
Made his first appearance of pre-season after overcoming a muscle injury and had little chance with any of the goals, making a smart save after Robinson's poor backpass let in Oates
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. George Baldock 5
More valuable minutes in the tank before he was replaced by Broadbent after picking up a knock in a tackle, which United hope isn't too serious
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Kyron Gordon 5
Lined up down the right of defence, rather than Ahmedhodzic as first thought, and looked comfortable on the ball before he succumbed to injury in the second half and was forced to limp off
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5
Interestingly began the game down the middle but a good searching pass sent Baldock free down the right, before he stood firm to deny Oates after he had given Clark the slip. But Town's first two goals came down his side after he moved to right centre-half
Photo: Sheffield United