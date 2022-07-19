How every Sheffield United player rated in 3-0 pre-season defeat at Mansfield Town

Sheffield United suffered their second pe-season defeat in succession as they went down 3-0 at Mansfield Town tonight.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:45 pm

United conceded three times in the second half after spurning some good chances to go ahead in the first, with Rhys Oates’ second-half effort sandwiched in between two strikes from Hiram Boateng.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at Field Mill…

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Wes Foderingham 5.5

Made his first appearance of pre-season after overcoming a muscle injury and had little chance with any of the goals, making a smart save after Robinson's poor backpass let in Oates

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

2. George Baldock 5

More valuable minutes in the tank before he was replaced by Broadbent after picking up a knock in a tackle, which United hope isn't too serious

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

3. Kyron Gordon 5

Lined up down the right of defence, rather than Ahmedhodzic as first thought, and looked comfortable on the ball before he succumbed to injury in the second half and was forced to limp off

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5

Interestingly began the game down the middle but a good searching pass sent Baldock free down the right, before he stood firm to deny Oates after he had given Clark the slip. But Town's first two goals came down his side after he moved to right centre-half

Photo: Sheffield United

Photo Sales
Mansfield TownChris HoltRhys OatesHiram Boateng
Next Page
Page 1 of 5