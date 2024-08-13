Goalscorer Auston Trusty celebrates with his Sheffield United team-mate Sydie Peck

Sheffield United had to come from behind to beat Wrexham 4-2 in the first round of the Carabao Cup

Frustrated Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said Sheffield United’s equalising goal shouldn’t have stood as his side threw away a one-goal lead in the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane.

Will Boyle had the visitors in front only for United to get back into the game through Auston Trusty’s header - his first goal for the club. Lewis Brunt turned a Rhian Brewster cross pass into his own net for United’s second and after Brewster saw a penalty saved Louis Marsh volleyed in the rebound to ake it 3-1. Anis Slimane scored a fourth before Seb Revan pulled one back late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Trusty’s effort that annoyed Parkinson, with the visiting manager complaining of a block in the box as his side attemted to defend a corner.

“The goal should never have been allowed. How the ref hasn’t seen that block is beyond belief. It’s right in front of his eyes – he’s five yards away from it and it’s a blatant block,” he said.

“We know Sheffield United are good at blocks – they’re clever on the corners – but when it’s as blatant as that, I expect the officials to see it.

“If we had kept the lead until half-time, it could have been a different night for us. In the second half, goals changed the game in terms of giving them a huge lift.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson told Wrexham’s official Youtube channel that referee Keith Stroud apologised at half time.

“In the second half, give Sheffield United credit, they were excellent and goals as we know give teams lift and we can always do better in certain moments but we still had chances ourselves,” he added. “Sev (Revan) got a goal back and could have had a hat-trick really, he was unlucky not to score in the first half and the keeper's made a great save from him.”

Parkinson felt the match provided a good opportunity for him to give minutes to players who needed them against a United team who though fielded a number of young players themselves, did have a lo of experience in the side including Harry Souttar, making his first start.

“It was a very good test because they have got a lot of very technical players and they had a very strong bench which Chris was ready to use if needed,” he said. “They are going to be right up there again. Credit to them, they were clinical, we can do better in certain defensive situations but the lads have given a lot, it wasn't to be for us tonight.”