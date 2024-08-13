1 . Ivo Grbic 6

Back in the side with Adam Davies rested and called into action within the first minute, stretching low down to his left to touch Boyle's effort onto the left post when it looked to be creeping into the corner. Lucky that his indecision with Gilchrist later in the half didn't cost United further and had to be alert in the second half to get his toe on the ball after sub Lee looked to sneak a tap-in after the goalkeeper delayed just a second too long. Earned a chant of his name for a save a bit later but really it's one you'd expect a 'keeper of his calibre to have made. Beaten late on by a Revan finish through his legs that he will probably think he should have kept out | Sportimage