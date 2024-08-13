Sheffield United comfortably saw off their old cup foes Wrexham to book their second place of the EFL Cup at Bramall Lane tonight. There was not quite the repeat of the clashes seen when these sides last met in the FA Cup a few years back but this game had its moments, with United man Sydie Peck booked for a late mini-melee in the back of the Blades net with Jack Marriott.
Peck was one of a number of young Blades handed a chance to impress as United made 11 changes, with goals from Auston Trusty, Louie Marsh, Anis Slimane and an own goal sealing passage to the next round. Earlier Will Boyle had given Wrexham the lead before United took control, with Seb Revan scoring a late consolation goal with moments remaining for 4-2.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on their return to Bramall Lane...
1. Ivo Grbic 6
Back in the side with Adam Davies rested and called into action within the first minute, stretching low down to his left to touch Boyle's effort onto the left post when it looked to be creeping into the corner. Lucky that his indecision with Gilchrist later in the half didn't cost United further and had to be alert in the second half to get his toe on the ball after sub Lee looked to sneak a tap-in after the goalkeeper delayed just a second too long. Earned a chant of his name for a save a bit later but really it's one you'd expect a 'keeper of his calibre to have made. Beaten late on by a Revan finish through his legs that he will probably think he should have kept out | Sportimage
2. Femi Seriki n/a
Lined up at right-back as expected and got forward well early on, with a powerful run on the outside of Boyle and forcing the Wrexham defence to hurriedly clear their lines. Caused a bit of concern when he stayed down after another powerful foray forward but after a bit of treatment he was okay to continue - until a bit later on when he went down again and had to be helped from the field. It's a problem area already for the Blades and a real shame because he was looking very lively out there | Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 7.5
Led the Blades out wearing the armband on his debut and for a man who's barely played any club football for a long time he snapped back into the rhythm of it easily, albeit against a side playing below the level he has experienced for a while now. Absolutely aerially dominant - as you'd rather expect from a man who stands 6ft 7in tall - but his best moment of the game almost came with his feet after the ball fell kindly to him in the Wrexham area, but he put his shot just wide of the post. Towering at the back post to win the header for Slimane's fourth | Sportimage
4. Auston Trusty 7
A tale of two back-post headers - one that he lost, allowing Wrexham to go ahead through Boyle after Trusty got caught under the flight of the ball, and one that he met well unopposed at the other end to drag the Blades back on level terms via the ref's goalline technology. Looked untroubled after Wrexham's goal and got forward when he could too with a few decent crosses | Getty Images
