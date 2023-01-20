Let’s not try and pretend otherwise, although some people undoubtedly will.

Being under a transfer embargo, which is where Sheffield United now find themselves, is not a clever place to be. All manner of excuses are probably going to get put forward. Folk are going to claim the breach which forced the English Football League to impose this punishment - defaulting on a payment owed to a rival club - is simply an administrative error stemming from the takeover talks which are happening right now. Even if that was true, it’s still not good. If I was in the process of selling my house, which I’m not by the way, I’d still be required to pay my gas, electricity and council tax bills on time. Either that or come to some arrangement suitable for all parties concerned.

The clues, about the parlous state of United’s finances, have been there for some time. Lots of us have spotted them. Others, for a variety of different reasons, chose to look the other way. They were able to do so thanks to the efforts of Paul Heckingbottom and his squad. But I think it’s now become absolutely clear, following the EFL’s decision to prohibit United from processing any new signings until they settle their existing financial obligations, that everything the 45-year-old, his staff and those under their command have achieved of late has been in spite, not because, of the situation behind the scenes. In short, the job they have performed looks even more remarkable when considered against the backdrop of recent events.

When news of the governing body’s actions first broke late on Thursday night, I was pointed in the direction of a bizarre claim that United can still bolster their options before this month’s deadline. Just for the record, they can’t. Not unless people are sold and they find themselves with less than 23 footballers of ‘professional standing’ on the books. And the ‘ps’ bar is set pretty damn low.

Embargoes are removed quickly once a debt or debts are settled. And, for the avoidance of any doubt, United’s stem from previous purchases they have made in the market. The mood music around Bramall Lane of late means this should not come as a surprise.

But if the necessary action is taken, and United pay what they owe, I fear there will still be fall-out. Not least in terms of damage to their reputation. Certainly, as they did so effectively during the Carlos Tevez Affair all those years ago, it’s going to be much harder to claim the moral high-ground now if something similar were ever to happen again. And because football is a village, whose inhabitants are insatiable gossips, let’s not kid ourselves that officials at other teams both at home and abroad aren’t going to be wary about doing business with United going forward. Because they will. Not forever. But certainly the foreseeable future, unless there is a dramatic change in their circumstances.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Anyone who tries to deflect or make light of the issues this embargo will cause are doing United a great disservice. And when I say United, I mean the club and everyone who follows it as a whole.

•Speaking of Heckingbottom, the 45-year-old’s talents clearly extend beyond the football pitch. Or should that be the technical area, given that he doesn’t actually play anymore. I’m writing this, in midweek matchday programme style, before United’s game against Hull City. But even if things didn’t go according to plan, they’ll still have woken up this morning in second place and 11 points clear of third.

As well as management and tactics, Heckingbottom is an accomplished diplomat too. Which in this world of all-powerful owners, where ‘face’ means everything, is one of the key skills folk in his profession must be able to demonstrate in order to enjoy any longevity.

On Thursday, it emerged that Sheffield United had been placed under a transfer embargo: George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom clearly isn’t happy about everything behind the scenes right now. He’s obviously got the hump about United’s new training pitch which, thanks to a series of delays one suspects ultimately stem from budgetary constraints, still isn’t fully operational. If Heckingbottom didn’t then he wouldn’t have chosen to publicly link the injuries George Baldock and Enda Stevens sustained before last weekend’s win over Stoke City to conditions at the Randox Health Academy.

But by refusing to identify who he blames for this situation, or indeed suggest any blame at all, Heckingbottom has made his feelings clear without threatening a civil war. And the timing of his statement, with United in such good form, means it can’t be dismissed as an excuse either. So it resonates even more. When the time comes for Heckingbottom to step away from the game altogether, a career in the Foreign Office might beckon.

•Finally, I’d like to say something about Berge, whose name appeared towards the top of this week’s column. As regular readers will know, I’ve been critical of him in the past. Probably more so than other journalists tasked with covering United. But I want to make it clear, for your benefit rather than because I’m worried about Sander landing one on me, that my seemingly incessant fault-finding is actually a back-handed compliment. I just believe, looking at his technique and physique, that Berge should be absolutely bossing the Championship. The lad really could have it all.

Built like a heavyweight boxer but with the dexterity of a ballet dancer, Berge’s first thought whenever he receives possession should be to run directly at the opposition defence. Because that’s when he’s at his best. Not playing an easy ball to someone who will still be a mighty fine player but who, unless it’s aimed towards Ndiaye, probably doesn’t have the same ability. Selflessness isn’t a bad fault to have. If indeed it should even be described as such. But be more selfish Sander. Please.

The job Paul Heckingbottom has performed at Sheffield United this season is remarkable: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

