Sheffield United remain a work in progress despite fine start as back-to-back defeats highlight areas for improvement

What a difference a few days can make in the world of football. Going into their big Yorkshire derby against Leeds last Friday, Sheffield United were unbeaten and flying; they were, in the eyes of some sections of their supporters, on their way back to the Premier League at a canter. Less than a week later, and after successive defeats against the two toughest opponents they have faced so far, the mood of the fanbase has shifted somewhat.

Perhaps the early-season fixture list offered some misplaced hope, with United winning more points than any other club in the Championship from their first nine games without really getting anywhere close to top gear on a consistent basis. Then at Elland Road and the Riverside, where okay-to-good performances were always unlikely to be enough, they came up short.

This remains a rebuilding phase at Bramall Lane after the scale of change in the summer and nights like Friday and Wednesday will happen, especially against good operators at this level who are further along in the process than the Blades (and much further, in Leeds’ case). After last season’s horror show, most Unitedites would have surely taken 21 points and just two defeats at this stage if they were offered it in the summer. But at the same time that doesn’t mean that United can afford to rest on their laurels, with some legitimate questions raised from this 11-game period - with the small matter of a Steel City derby against Wednesday on the horizon.

Fine margins

Results always dictate the mood of supporters but to this correspondent, Wednesday night’s reverse at Middlesbrough was a similar game to, say, the home win over Derby last month; a tight encounter that could potentially have gone another way but for a great piece of play to break the deadlock. Only this time it was Boro who found it, rather than United through Gus Hamer’s free-kick against the Rams.

The Blades’ early-season form was built on their remarkable defensive solidarity, going through the entire month of September without conceding a goal, but that was pretty unsustainable in the long-term and on Wednesday night at Boro the impressive Michael Cooper made as many saves (five) as he made in September as a whole. That shift in control has increased the pressure on United’s creative players at the other end of the pitch, and three goals in their last five games suggests there is room for improvement.

Getting the goals

Boss Chris Wilder has insisted a couple of times already this season that he isn’t bothered where the goals come from, as long as they come, but there is a “magic number” for teams to get promoted from the Championship and having found the net 12 times in 11 games so far, it isn’t unreasonable to suspect that they’re probably some way off it as things stand. After a stunning start to the season in front of goal, Hamer has failed to add to his tally in the last five games and after him, youngsters Oliver Arblaster and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are second in the top-scorers list with two apiece.

United have only scored one goal more than the current bottom three in the league and didn’t test goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Seny Dieng enough at Leeds and Boro. Returning to Bramall Lane this weekend against Stoke City will hopefully allow them to regain some of their front-footed dominance, with Hamer’s enforced absence through suspension prompting another offensive reshuffle.

The Hamer ‘headache’

The Dutchman is without doubt one of the best players in the division on his day but there remains some debate amongst supporters about his best position in this side. United’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation saw him deployed out wide early on, with licence to roam inside, with Vini Souza and Ollie Arblaster locking down the two midfield positions and Callum O’Hare in the No.10 role.

But O’Hare has seemed to struggle of late and appears short of confidence, with just one assist to his name from 11 games after initial signs of a very promising partnership with his former Coventry teammate Hamer. Could Hamer play in that floating No.10 role, freeing up the left-wing position for either Andre Brooks or Rhian Brewster to offer a different attacking threat, or will he return on the left when he’s available? It’s not a bad headache to have, how to fit one of the best in the division into your side, but something of a headache all the same.

United must also devise a way of getting more out of striker Kieffer Moore, who touched the ball just 10 times at Middlesbrough before making way. He is becoming too easily nullified of late by opposition defences, with the question of whether the Blades are currently playing to the Welsh international forward’s strengths and how they can get more bodies around him to feed and be fed.

This remains very much a work in progress but overall there have been more signs than good, and all is not lost at Bramall Lane despite back-to-back defeats. Many of Wilder’s summer signings have been impressive, including Cooper, Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Rak-Sakyi, tormenting defenders with his rapid stepovers from the right wing. It feels like this team has more gears to go through yet. This campaign is still in its infancy, and experience of promotion pushes in this division should teach us all that there are many more twists and turns to come.