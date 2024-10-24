Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United hit with another big availability blow as key man ruled out v Stoke City

Sheffield United will have to cope with another significant availability blow for this weekend’s Bramall Lane clash with Stoke City after another key man was ruled out through suspension. Midfielder Vini Souza missed last night’s defeat at Middlesbrough after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Leeds on Friday night, but will return for the visit of Narcis Pelach’s men on the weekend.

But he will not be joined on the teamsheet by Gus Hamer, who will sit out the Stoke game after also reaching the five-caution mark at Middlesbrough. The Blades’ top scorer saw yellow for kicking the ball away at a Boro free-kick and although the ball rolled only a few yards away, referee Andy Davies reached for his pocket. Hamer had come off the bench with United unwilling to risk his tight calf but he will at least have another 10 days or so to recover before November 2’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

“I'm not sure Gus booted it into the stand but yet again, the assessors will be up in the stand and will mark referees down if they don't take action for someone tapping a ball a yard or two away,” Wilder said. “But we have to accept that at the start of the season, they talked about taking action on that and they've done it. It's fine. We'll get through it, as we tried to today. We had two young kids in the middle of the park, so Vini coming back is a bonus and losing Gus is obviously a little bit of a blow.”

Sydie Peck, 20, was given the task of replacing Souza alongside fellow youngster Oliver Arblaster at the Riverside but it was not an evening that the former Arsenal man will look back on with much fondness before he was replaced around the hour mark, watching from the bench as Emmanuel Latte Lath headed the winner for the home side 10 minutes from time.

“Vin knew that, if you wave an imaginary card, you'll get one,” Wilder added. “It's something from his culture and where he played his football. It's never really sat with us here in our football but it's pretty common where he started his career and where he played. So to get that fifth, he has to accept that.”