Former Sheffield United target and Panathinaikos teammate outlines George Baldock tribute plan after tragic death rocked football

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a slightly alternate universe, Facundo Pellistri could have played alongside George Baldock in the red and white stripes of Sheffield United. Instead, the former Manchester United starlet linked up with Baldock in the iconic green of Panathinaikos - who have now set their sights on winning the Greek title in honour of their late teammate.

Baldock, the former United favourite, tragically passed away earlier this month at his home in Athens, at the age of 31. He had moved to the Greek capital in the summer after his emotional seven-year spell at Bramall Lane came to an end, having won 12 senior caps for Greece. Panathinaikos host Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League tonight [Thursday] in their first home fixture since Baldock’s passing and representatives of the club are exploring the possibility of travelling to the UK for the full-back’s funeral, while a tribute to Baldock will be paid ahead of kick-off.

"This is a really hard situation," said Pellistri, who was a loan target of then-United boss Paul Heckingbottom last summer after Baldock helped the Blades win promotion back to the Premier League. "It's really sad, it's something that has affected not only his team-mates and the club, but all of the country.

"Of course we are going to continue our struggle for the championship, because George is looking at us from the skies and he would also like to have seen the team win it. We're going to do everything for him as a team, and winning the championship to dedicate it."

Baldock made a big impact at Panathinaikos, who have not won the Greek title since 2010, in his short time at the club, with the national team securing a fitting victory over England at Wembley the day after his tragic passing was announced. United return to Bramall Lane for the first time this weekend to face Stoke City, with tributes planned to their former No.2.

"It is very painful and we are very sad about the passing of George,” Prássini manager Diego Alonso said. “We are living 15 very hard days. We are still mourning this loss. I wouldn't like to enter into detail because this is not correct or ethical at this time to speak about our beloved George. I can tell you two things. The first word is respect. The second is that our team dedicate all this season to the blessed memory of George Baldock.”