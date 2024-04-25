The Premier League prize money Sheffield United will earn compared to Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League table and are set for a return to the Championship

By Harry Mail
Published 25th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

It has been a tough season for Sheffield United in the Premier League and they have a big summer ahead as they look to bounce back next term. Chris Wilder’s side were beaten 4-2 away at Manchester United in their last outing.

Despite their troubles on the pitch, being in the top flight of English football has its benefits and the Blades are in line to land some serious money, even if they finish bottom of the table.

Here is an estimate of how much Sheffield United could earn in prize money in this campaign compared to their league rivals...

Equal share: £91.7m, Mean facility fees: £17.8m, Merit payments: £62m

1. Manchester City - £171.5m

Equal share: £91.7m, Mean facility fees: £17.8m, Merit payments: £62m

Photo Sales
Equal share: £91.7m, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payments: £58.9m

2. Arsenal - £168.4m

Equal share: £91.7m, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payments: £58.9m

Photo Sales
Equal share: £91.7m, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payment: £55.8m

3. Liverpool - £165.3m

Equal share: £91.7m, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payment: £55.8m

Photo Sales
Equal share: £91.7, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payment: £52.7m

4. Aston Villa - £162.2m

Equal share: £91.7, mean facility fees: £17.8m, merit payment: £52.7m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.