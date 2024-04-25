It has been a tough season for Sheffield United in the Premier League and they have a big summer ahead as they look to bounce back next term. Chris Wilder’s side were beaten 4-2 away at Manchester United in their last outing.
Despite their troubles on the pitch, being in the top flight of English football has its benefits and the Blades are in line to land some serious money, even if they finish bottom of the table.
Here is an estimate of how much Sheffield United could earn in prize money in this campaign compared to their league rivals...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.