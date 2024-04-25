Sheffield United boss makes Ivo Grbic admission after big Wes Foderingham decision justified v Man Utd
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder admitted that Ivo Grbic’s Sheffield United has not been a success so far after the goalkeeper was dropped for Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United. The Croatian international, who arrived in January from Atletico Madrid, faced more scrutiny over his position after another unconvincing display in the weekend defeat to Burnley and Wes Foderingham was recalled at Old Trafford.
It was a decision that proved justified as the former Rangers man made a string of fine saves despite the Blades’ 4-2 defeat, which leaves them on the brink of relegation back to the Championship. Foderingham will retain his place for this weekend’s trip to Newcastle as United look to stave off the inevitable, with question marks over Grbic’s longer-term future continuing to be asked.
“As I said I could have made that decision at half time [against Burnley],” Wilder admitted of taking Grbic out of the firing line. “But I didn’t and you look back and think: ‘Did you make that right decision or not?’ We have to make some of these big decisions and it was the right thing to do, to put Wes in. I thought he was outstanding, it was a really good performance from Wes.
“His character was brilliant. I made a decision when we brought Ivo in and it hasn't gone as well as we'd have wanted it to. It’s as simple as that. We have to recognise that regardless of who signs who, they're our players and we have to make big decisions. And that was a decision that we made. He's a team player, Wes. He's gone about his work very diligently and been a top professional and he's doing what goalkeepers in this division, especially in our position, need to do, and that’s make saves. And he’s done that tonight.”
As it stands Grbic is the only senior goalkeeper on United’s books contracted to be at Bramall Lane next season, with early-season discussions about tying Foderingham down to a new deal failing to reach an outcome. Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah are also scheduled to become free agents this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.