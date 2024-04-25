Sheffield United’s supporters backed their side in fine voice at Manchester United last night despite defeat at Old Trafford putting them on the brink of relegation from the Premier League. The Blades twice led against their illustrious namesakes before being pegged back and beaten 4-2, meaning that a loss at Newcastle this weekend will officially condemn them to the Championship.

Unitedites certainly responded to a much-improved performance from their side, however, with touching post-match scenes seeing boss Chris Wilder and new skipper Oliver Arblaster hailed by the travelling support in one corner of Old Trafford. Ben Brereton Diaz, who scored United’s second, described the support as “brilliant” and insisted that the applause at the end was appreciated by all the club’s players and staff.