Sheffield United: The pre-match video/podcast ahead of Swansea City's visit to Bramall Lane
Sheffield United versus Swansea City is a big game for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, as they chase an immediate return back to the Premier League.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:48 pm
So it should come as no surprise that there are some big talking points ahead of the Championship fixture too, as the 44-year-old’s squad looks to continue its unbeaten run and take another step towards play-off qualification.
The Star’s United writer James Shield, in conversation with Chris Etchells, addresses some of the main issues before kick-off tomorrow.