Benie Traore, who has set his heart on joining Sheffield United later this summer, has been omitted from the Hacken squad which faces The New Saints in a Champions League qualifier tonight.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (left) are set for another breakthrough in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With sources in Sweden today reporting that Traore is en route to England as the Premier League club edge closer towards confirming his signing, head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has named Ibrahim Sadiq in attack against the Welsh outfit.

Traore, aged 20, is understood to have informed United manager Paul Heckingbottom that his heart is set on a move to Bramall Lane despite interest from both Celtic and Rangers. Negotiating personal terms is said to be a formality, with Hacken and United also agreeing an undisclosed fee for the player in principle. However, it is believed talks are still ongoing about how that will be paid.

Traore has scored 24 goals in 53 appearances for Hacken, who are the reigning Allsvenskans champions. He missed last weekend’s win over AIK as their discussions with United reached an advanced stage, having last appeared for Hogmo’s side during their draw with Norrkoping earlier this month.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Traore is expected to become the second new player to arrive in South Yorkshire since United were promoted from the Championship. With Heckingbottom focusing heavily on overseas markets this summer, Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane is also set to be unveiled shortly.

Despite being born in Copenhagen, Slimane represents Tunisia and travelled with the Africans to last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Traore has been capped by Ivory Coast at under-23 level.

Benie Traore seems destined to join Sheffield United