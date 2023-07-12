News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

The latest big sign that striker is destined for Sheffield United, as transfer edges closer

Benie Traore, who has set his heart on joining Sheffield United later this summer, has been omitted from the Hacken squad which faces The New Saints in a Champions League qualifier tonight.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (left) are set for another breakthrough in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (left) are set for another breakthrough in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (left) are set for another breakthrough in the transfer market: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

MORE: Benie set for South Yorkshire

With sources in Sweden today reporting that Traore is en route to England as the Premier League club edge closer towards confirming his signing, head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has named Ibrahim Sadiq in attack against the Welsh outfit.

Traore, aged 20, is understood to have informed United manager Paul Heckingbottom that his heart is set on a move to Bramall Lane despite interest from both Celtic and Rangers. Negotiating personal terms is said to be a formality, with Hacken and United also agreeing an undisclosed fee for the player in principle. However, it is believed talks are still ongoing about how that will be paid.

Most Popular

MORE: Expert view on Anis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traore has scored 24 goals in 53 appearances for Hacken, who are the reigning Allsvenskans champions. He missed last weekend’s win over AIK as their discussions with United reached an advanced stage, having last appeared for Hogmo’s side during their draw with Norrkoping earlier this month.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Traore is expected to become the second new player to arrive in South Yorkshire since United were promoted from the Championship. With Heckingbottom focusing heavily on overseas markets this summer, Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane is also set to be unveiled shortly.

Despite being born in Copenhagen, Slimane represents Tunisia and travelled with the Africans to last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Traore has been capped by Ivory Coast at under-23 level.

Benie Traore seems destined to join Sheffield UnitedBenie Traore seems destined to join Sheffield United
Benie Traore seems destined to join Sheffield United

MORE: What is will really cost to get Slimane

Anis Ben Slimane is also set to join Sheffield United: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty ImagesAnis Ben Slimane is also set to join Sheffield United: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Anis Ben Slimane is also set to join Sheffield United: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomSouth Yorkshire