Sheffield United aim to conclude a deal for Benie Traore, the Hacken forward, after sources in Sweden reported he has been granted permission to travel to England for talks.

Although the outcome of those discussions is a formality - with Traore already indicating he wants to join Paul Heckingbottom’s side - news that he is set to visit Bramall Lane shortly marks a significant step forward in United’s attempt to finalise his signature.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic had both reportedly monitored Traore’s situation at the Bravida Arena. But United took advantage of a decision to relax the rules governing the transfer of players from overseas to reach a deal in principle with the 20-year-old and his representatives.

Once international clearance is received, which given the change in legislation could be a more laborious process than usual, Traore is expected to be officially unveiled; joining Tunisia international Anis Ben Slimane in South Yorkshire.

Born in the Ivory Coast and capped by his country at under-23 level, Traore has scored 24 goals in 53 appearances for the Swedes who are the reigning Allsvenskans champions.

A relatively modest fee, believed to potentially be worth up to £4m, has been agreed between United and Hacken following negotiations last week. However, this was only decided in principle, and some paperwork details, including payment schedules, still need to be thrashed out.

Benie Traore is poised to join Sheffield United from Hacken

Slimane is expected to officially complete his switch to United shortly, having decided to leave Brondby of Denmark. Despite being born in Copenhagen, he represents The Eagles of Carthage and travelled with them to last year’s World Cup in Qatar.