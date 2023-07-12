News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United target heads to England as Premier League club looks to seal transfer

Sheffield United aim to conclude a deal for Benie Traore, the Hacken forward, after sources in Sweden reported he has been granted permission to travel to England for talks.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

MORE: All you need to know about Benie Traore

Although the outcome of those discussions is a formality - with Traore already indicating he wants to join Paul Heckingbottom’s side - news that he is set to visit Bramall Lane shortly marks a significant step forward in United’s attempt to finalise his signature.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic had both reportedly monitored Traore’s situation at the Bravida Arena. But United took advantage of a decision to relax the rules governing the transfer of players from overseas to reach a deal in principle with the 20-year-old and his representatives.

MORE: The lowdown on Slimane, all the way from Denmark

Once international clearance is received, which given the change in legislation could be a more laborious process than usual, Traore is expected to be officially unveiled; joining Tunisia international Anis Ben Slimane in South Yorkshire.

Born in the Ivory Coast and capped by his country at under-23 level, Traore has scored 24 goals in 53 appearances for the Swedes who are the reigning Allsvenskans champions.

A relatively modest fee, believed to potentially be worth up to £4m, has been agreed between United and Hacken following negotiations last week. However, this was only decided in principle, and some paperwork details, including payment schedules, still need to be thrashed out.

Benie Traore is poised to join Sheffield United from HackenBenie Traore is poised to join Sheffield United from Hacken
Slimane is expected to officially complete his switch to United shortly, having decided to leave Brondby of Denmark. Despite being born in Copenhagen, he represents The Eagles of Carthage and travelled with them to last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

MORE: Heckingbottom shows his true colours amid Ndiaye saga

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during pre-season training: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during pre-season training: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
