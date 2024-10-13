Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United summer signing hailed for impact - despite going under radar for majority of Blades fans

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After relegation from the Premier League last season, and the manner of it, recruitment was key for Sheffield United this summer. They not only had to replace a number of influential players who had reached the end of their storied Bramall Lane careers, but also address the gaping hole in character that had subsequently opened up in the dressing room.

The signs so far point to success, with the likes of Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist and Michael Cooper in particular settling in very well to their new surroundings and helping their new side to joint top of the Championship table. But the Blades also made another key signing in the summer who will have gone under the radar for many Unitedites - renowned club doctor, Bryan English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English, who worked under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and also counts Leicester City and Derby County amongst his former clubs, actually began his journey in the Steel City with a degree in medicine and surgery at the University of Sheffield in the 1980s and went on to work with UK Athletics. He has previously worked with United boss Chris Wilder during his spell at Middlesbrough, and was appointed at Bramall Lane in the summer.

“He has an incredible background,” Wilder said. “When I went to Middlesbrough I was delighted Brian came. He's top. His attitude is great, his experience and knowledge is phenomenal. He's worked for Jose in that period and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you don't get jobs working for the likes of Jose Mourinho and the clubs he's worked for and gone to two Olympics as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a little bit of luck involved as well from the injury point of view but I've always said it's about load. And with the signings we made, it was important that we talked about availability. Brian, the physios and the sports science guys, led by Matt Prestridge, are really important.

"In the Premier League we were in the top three in terms of distances covered and high-speed sprints. Maybe because we kept giving the ball away! Availability was top two or three as well, which is key because we're a coached side and you can get the continuity in training during the weeks. We will pick up injuries but it's huge for us that we keep this group healthy. It's not the biggest squad. It hasn't got the depth that Leeds, Burnley and other clubs have got. It's a tight group and Brian's input and expertise are invaluable. He's been a great addition to the staff.”

United have really struggled on the fitness front in recent years, with their poor injury record previously attributed to the state of their training pitches at the Shirecliffe base. Significant upgrades saw a Desso pitch, replicating the surface at Bramall Lane, installed but many key men missed large portions of last season through injury, including John Egan, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have had a better time of it this season in terms of injuries, with Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Robinson back available again and Tom Davies nearing a return, while Oliver Arblaster’s absence with a freak ankle injury ended when he returned to the side for the 2-0 victory over Luton Town just before the international break.

Sportimage

“I talked about it last year to Steve Bettis,” added Wilder, detailing his conversations with United’s chief executive. “It costs you money when players are out. Financially, it's insurance against players getting injured. We've invested in Brian and at the moment we're in a good, healthy place.

"The relationship between him, Matt and myself is really strong, with Brian working with the physios as well. We're all on the same page. We have daily meetings at 8.30 every morning, and Brian heads that up. He's a really good signing for us. If he keeps players healthy, it can go a long way to having a successful season."