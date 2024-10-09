Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United takeover state of play amid another crucial period and potential fan concerns

The will-it-won’t-it Sheffield United takeover saga has swung this way and that in recent weeks and months, as the long-term future of this proud football club continues to be shrouded in doubt and mystery. Prince Abdullah, the man currently in the hotseat, remains hopeful of a deal being completed and there is the sense - again - that a critical period is once again upon us.

The broad framework of the deal is in place, with a price agreed for the transfer of shares and EFL approval in place for the would-be new Blades owners. There was optimism some weeks ago that a deal was on the verge of completion before late complications threw something of a spanner in the works. For the first time The Star can now shed light on those delays.

The process has not been helped by some reshuffling behind the scenes amongst the consortium looking to take over Bramall Lane. Englishmen Tom Page and Dominic Hughes had previously been fronting it, through their Vertex Albion capital investment fund, and had been discussing a deal for United for around 18 months, according to sources with knowledge of the process.

Their involvement even saw them travel to Bramall Lane to take in some live football during the Blades’ spell in the Premier League, visiting the Railway Hotel pub a stone’s throw from the stadium completely undetected. Page, a former poker player, was earmarked to move from California back to the UK to be the new ownership’s man on the ground. But he and Hughes are no longer involved in the takeover process, we understand.

Insiders report of Page being something of an unpredictable figure and the consortium’s previous investor, Ohio-based businessman Steve Rosen, is now taking a much more front seat in negotiations. Before they sanctioned any final change of control the EFL required a personal guarantee that any potential shortfall United may encounter, if they don’t get promoted this season, would be covered.

That hurdle is close to being overcome, we understand, which could pave the way for some much-needed progress in a deal that had stalled and led some senior figures behind the scenes at Bramall Lane to begin doubting if it would be kickstarted again. An associate of Rosen was understood to have been present at Bramall Lane for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Luton Town, which has been interpreted in some quarters as a sign of some progress.

But the switch may lead to some concern over the future of the Blades under the potential new ownership, with Page and Hughes’ English background seen as important in understanding how football in this country works and operates. Des Taylor, the former Bournemouth scout, has been advising the consortium on football matters and could be an important go-between if the Blades become the latest English club to fall under Stateside ownership.