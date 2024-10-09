They say that the Championship table begins to really take shape after 10 games and with one to go until that mark, things are looking pretty good from a Sheffield United perspective. The Blades are joint top of the league and would be clear but for their two-point summer deduction for failing to make transfer payments.

Chris Wilder’s men also have the best defensive record in the division and have kept six clean sheets on the bounce, ahead of their next clash away at Leeds United after the international break. After a summer of such change following relegation, the way United have hit the ground running deserves real credit and there is also the sense that they have some more gears to go through yet.

Part of my role at The Star is to compile player ratings after each game and after seeing every Blades match of the season so far, I crunched the numbers to compile my average ratings for the campaign to date. Here they are, in reverse order, with some predictable places and some that surprised me. Have a look through and let me know which you disagree with!

Jamie Shackleton 6 Injury in pre-season wrecked the former Leeds man's hopes of staking a claim in the side and he's played a bit-part role since, although he's not let anyone down when he has got on the pitch

Adam Davies 6 A constant 6/10 in his three appearances so far but can have few complaints about losing his place to Michael Cooper, who has been excellent since coming in

Jack Robinson 6 A 7.5 and a 4.5 out of 10 in the captain's two ratings so far this season, with an unfortunately-timed injury seeing him lose his place to Souttar – who hasn't looked back