The Scottish international suffered fractures and ligament damage to his foot during the Good Friday defeat at home to Reading, with boss Paul Heckingbottom admitting his prognosis was “months rather than weeks”.

That means THREE of United’s senior strikers have endured season-ending injuries, with Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick also suffering the same fate earlier in the campaign.

But McBurnie, a popular member of Heckingbottom’s squad, knows he still has a role to play as his teammates look to first seal their place in the Championship play-offs and then look to regain their place in the Premier League at the first attempt.

“I phoned my dad after my MRI scan on Monday, and he was saying how gutted and upset he was for me,” McBurnie revealed.

“But I said there is no point crying over spilt milk. What has happened has happened now and I just want the boys to qualify for the play-offs and see where that takes us.

“I would take four broken feet for the boys to win promotion this season and I'll be right there with them every step of the way, doing whatever I can to try and help.

Oli McBurnie will miss the rest of Sheffield United's season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I'm their biggest fan now. I know I still have a role to play, and the manager always encourages the injured players to contribute if they can. I'd like to think I'm a good lad in the dressing room and the boys appreciate what I have to say.”

McBurnie, previously United’s record signing, did not register a league goal in 2021/22 as his season was disrupted by injuries and then the complications of contracting Covid-19, including a nasty bout of tonsilitis.

“I will keep their spirits up, even if I'm not smiling as much as normal,” McBurnie, speaking to United’s matchday programme, added.