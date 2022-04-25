The half-time discussions that helped inspire Sheffield United's vital victory over Cardiff City

Iliman Ndiaye was the goalscoring hero as United picked up a big three points in their bid to hold onto sixth spot, and qualify for the end-of-season play-offs.

But they began slowly and could have gone behind early on, with Max Watters missing a good chance as he forced a save from Wes Foderingham, before a vastly-improved second-half showing saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side run out deserved winners and move three points clear of seventh-placed Millwall with just two games of the regular season remaining.

“Defensively we had to make sure we kept a clean sheet, especially because we weren't at the races in the first half,” Republic of Ireland international Egan admitted.

“It was important to keep them out, and it was a team effort. We were really happy to keep the clean sheet.

“It just felt like we couldn't get going. I wouldn't say it was nerves. We improved a lot in the second half and the goal gave us a lift. We were the better team second half.

“The manager came in and spoke [at half-time]. He said what he had to say and as players, we have a lot of experienced lads in the dressing room so we had a word with ourselves to go out and produce better in the second half.

“There's a sense of relief when you score and it gives the whole team a lift, to try and get the second.”

Sander Berge and John Egan of Sheffield United applaud the fans after beating Cardiff City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

We had a few chances to do that and it might have made it easier for ourselves.

“But the clean sheet is important, and we've kept a lot of them.”

United return to action against QPR this Friday evening at Loftus Road.

“As we've seen throughout the whole season, every game is so tough,” Egan added.

“It doesn't matter who it's against, anyone can beat anyone and you have to be on your game or else you get punished.