The Scottish international joined the Lions on loan back in January as Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom trimmed the squad he had inherited from Slavisa Jokanović, and endured a frustrating start to life at The Den after injury.

But he has scored two goals in his last four games to help Gary Rowett’s side push for the top six, his latest coming in a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City at the weekend that kept Millwall in touching distance of the Blades in the Championship table.

Burke has another year on his contract at Bramall Lane, but it’s understood that United wouldn’t put up too much of a fight if he expressed a desire to continue his career elsewhere.

“It was a tough one with my injury, that was never going to help. But now I’m back making a bit of an impact,” Burke told News at Den.

“I haven’t had the game-time I would have liked at Sheffield United. It’s not really gone as planned. I think we just have to see what happens.

Oliver Burke of Millwall celebrates his goal against Birmingham City (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“I can’t really say too much at this point. I just have to do my very best on this loan at Millwall and if something comes up here, then amazing.