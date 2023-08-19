Sheffield United’s biggest issue so far this season was laid bare again last night as they suffered a last-gasp defeat at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The home side scored early and late on to sentence United to their second defeat in their two Premier League games so far, despite Gustavo Hamer’s stunning equaliser on his Blades debut levelling the scores early in the second half.

£15m striker Chris Wood came off the bench to score the winner in the 90th minute while United were forced to turn to teenagers Antwoine Hackford and Andre Brooks - without a senior start in the league for the Blades - as their attacking substitutes.

It further highlighted the difficulties facing United and boss Paul Heckingbottom, as their search for attacking reinforcements continues ahead of September 1’s transfer deadline. With a host of injuries Will Osula and Benie Traore began again up front, the latter seeing a great chance saved by Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner when United looked to turn the screw.

Heckingbottom admitted he “felt” for his players after the game, with his charges giving everything and sitting on zero points after two games they could have easily taken something from if they had more strength in depth. It is a lesson those in United’s boardroom need to learn and quickly, before United lose more ground in the race for survival.

“I thought the first 20 minutes we were second best and made a mistake that leads to a goal,” Heckingbottom said. “We know it’s a tough place to come and we want to be a team that plays without fear but I think we showed fear to start with.

“I was pleased with the bravery and the energy and as the game wore on we got better and better. It’s a difficult one, a frustrating one, in terms of no points. I understand why but it’s important, particularly the new players coming into the club, that they understand when I speak about the type of performance we want.”

As well as Wood, Forest also brought on £15m new signing Anthony Elanga in their successful bid to find a winner. “We brought on Brooksy and Antwoine,” Heckingbottom said. “No disrespect to them and you know I’m not scared to give young players chances but they’re bringing on Wood and Elanga and Yates and etc and that’s a huge difference.