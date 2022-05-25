But the club itself also has some tasks to fulfil, in order to give the team the best possible chance of bouncing back from its defeat in the Championship play-offs last season in style.

The Star’s James Shield highlights five of the most important facing owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his associates.

Address the training ground

Conditions at Shirecliffe, now known as the Randox Health Academy, have been a bugbear for several managers before Heckingbottom’s appointment in November. Chris Wilder and Slavisa Jokanovic both expressed their dissatisfaction with the facilities there during their spells at United.

Some improvements were made over the summer, including the construction of a new players’ recreational area. But the state of the pitches - through no fault of the ground staff - undoubtedly contributed to some of the injury problems United experienced over the Christmas and New Year period.

Remedial work isn’t required. Proper steps to ensure the place where United’s squad spent more time than anywhere else is up to scratch are.

Eventually, a change of location will be required if people are serious about gaining category one status for what is a fine and productie academy programme. In the meantime, the complex needs improving right away.

Elaborate - and publicly - on the United World project

Establishing a global network of clubs isn’t a bad idea. After all, even before Prince Abdullah arrived at Bramall Lane, it was a concept his predecessors had also explored with looser arrangements in China, Hungary, Australia and to a lesser extent Brazil.

As United discovered back then, ideas like this only realise their potential if the most recognisable and powerful teams among the portfolio are firing on all cylinders. And in this case, that’s United and Beerschot. In that order.

We know the thinking behind UW. But, and this isn’t a criticism, we also know it has an image problem.

It would benefit everyone, surely, if these were outlined again. Transparently and in detail, with explanations given as to how players can move through the system post-Brexit.

There are bound to be financial advantages too, with UW likely to have used its scope as leverage during negotiations with Errea about a new organisation-wide kit deal. But again, these need to be better communicated in language the man and woman on the street can understand with more tangible examples provided.

Sort out the hotel: Previously operated under licence by Copthorne before being closed following the High Court battle between Prince Abdullah and former owner Kevin McCabe, the site bolted onto the side of United’s stadium is fast becoming an eyesore. Surrounded by temporary metal fencing, its exterior is looking tired and many of its windows are either smashed or in a state of disrepair.

Supposedly, a deal had been brokered for the hotel to reopen under a different brand. But nothing has happened and it seems no closer to welcoming guests.

This issue needs addressing, and fast. Why? First, it doesn’t project the right image of the club as a whole. And second, it is a fine facility going to waste. There isn’t a football club on the planet which wouldn’t welcome more money. Even if it doesn’t filter directly through to United, there would be associated benefits if it is up and running.

Improve communication behind the scenes

In January, when they required a centre-half, coaching staff pursued Heart of Midlothian’s John Souttar before he agreed a pre-contract with Rangers. Then, after that deal collapsed, we were led to believe only loan deals were possible. Either something changed regarding budgets or Heckingbottom and his colleagues had been operating under a misconception. Because Souttar, who has given a tour of United’s stadium, was never going to leave Tynecastle on a temporary basis.

Whatever the reason for this policy shift, whether it was deliberate, avoidable or whatever, communication can always be improved. Particularly when it comes to finance. If United don’t have a great deal of money at their disposal, despite spending two of the last three seasons in the Premier League, there is no harm in letting supporters know. Because, make no mistake, rival clubs and others working within the game will already be aware of exactly what the situation is. If this is the case, then formulate and outline a strategy which can realistically be actioned. If not, then focus on acquiring leading second tier players.

United’s different departments can work well together and be decisive, as Filip Uremovic’s arrival in March demonstrated. They just need to do it more often. Oh, and also not leave all their transfer business until the end of a window. You really don’t get a better deal then.

Be more visible

United’s hierarchy don’t want to be high profile. Which is fair enough. As Roman Abramovich’s stewardship of Chelsea proved, you don’t need to bask in the limelight to be successful or win over hearts and minds.

But, and although there might be good reasons for this (see above), it would still be great to see Prince Abdullah and his associates at matches more often. It would help them establish a proper rapport with supporters, because the vast majority of them prefer to see people in the flesh rather than speaking via the traditional or social media mediums.

Chief executive Steve Bettis is the only key board member who is a regular presence at the club. Hopefully, he’ll be joined by more of his colleagues on a more regular basis next term.