Together with fellow first team players David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset, Uremovic is destined to leave the club this summer after being granted “free transfers” at the end of their present contracts.

But manager Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will continue to monitor the 25-year-old’s situation closely, with his future at Rubin Kazan shrouded in doubt because of the political situation in eastern Europe.

Sheffield united manager Paul Heckingbottom with Filip Uremovic

Signed following directives issued by FIFA and UEFA, which permitted overseas footballers working in Russia to suspend their deals following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Uremovic accepted a short-term move to United earlier this year - making three appearances as they reached the end of season play-offs.

However, despite confirming his registration had switched to United, Heckingbottom confirmed Uremovic was scheduled to rejoin Leonid Slutsky’s side before the end of next month.

Kyron Gordon with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With officials in Tatarstan understood to be frustrated by his decision to depart, albeit on a temporary basis, Uremovic could be tempted to consider his options again if the governing body’s decide to widen the loophole they opened towards the end of last term. And that, depending upon their recruitment activity in the meantime, would pave the way for United to offer him a return to South Yorkshire if Heckingbottom signalled his approval. However, if he does leave Kazan again, Uremovic is unlikely to be short of lucrative options after impressing in England.

The invitations

United, whose dream of an immediate return to the Premier League died when they were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest last week, have invited Adam Davies to extend his stay while fellow goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has also been offered fresh terms.

Kyron Gordon, who forced his way into United’s squad following Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, has been informed they will be triggering an option contained within his present agreement. Youngster Harry Boyes, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson have also seen their deals extended, while three members of United’s academy programme have been released ahead of the new campaign.