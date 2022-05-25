Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have resolved to try and persuade Berge to remain at Bramall Lane for at least another season, despite United’s failure to win promotion from the Championship.

Although Berge was linked with a move away following their relegation from the Premier League, it is understood United did not receive a serious bid for the 24-year-old’s services either last summer or in January.

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

But Berge’s form during the second half of the campaign, after being deployed in a more advanced role, is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by rivals clubs both at home and abroad.

Norway’s matches against Serbia, Sweden and Slovenia will provide the £22m signing with an opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage. Erling Haaland’s inclusion in Stale Solbakken’s plans - the striker has just completed a £51m move to Manchester City which will see him earn around £400,000 a week - is set to guarantee Berge and his compatriots a global audience when they begin their latest round of fixtures next month.

Erling Haaland is on his way to Manchester City: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Berge has remained non-committal about his future in South Yorkshire, telling journalists in his homeland “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy, then many doors open.”