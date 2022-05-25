Read More
Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have resolved to try and persuade Berge to remain at Bramall Lane for at least another season, despite United’s failure to win promotion from the Championship.
Although Berge was linked with a move away following their relegation from the Premier League, it is understood United did not receive a serious bid for the 24-year-old’s services either last summer or in January.
But Berge’s form during the second half of the campaign, after being deployed in a more advanced role, is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by rivals clubs both at home and abroad.
Norway’s matches against Serbia, Sweden and Slovenia will provide the £22m signing with an opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage. Erling Haaland’s inclusion in Stale Solbakken’s plans - the striker has just completed a £51m move to Manchester City which will see him earn around £400,000 a week - is set to guarantee Berge and his compatriots a global audience when they begin their latest round of fixtures next month.
Berge has remained non-committal about his future in South Yorkshire, telling journalists in his homeland “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy, then many doors open.”
Heckingbottom hopes the possibility of spearheading United charge for the top-flight when competition resumes in July will convince Berge to stay put for the time-being at least before reviewing his options midway through the forthcoming campaign.