The early decision Sheffield United owners simply must take... whoever that may be

A club’s future is never more uncertain than when it is promoted to the Premier League.

And doubly so in the case of one that is currently practically ownerless, as per Sheffield United. But even then, this is precisely the time when it can and should take a long-term view. Over the one thing it is in a position to control.

Prince Abdullah, or whoever buys from him if and when that actually happens, should decide that the management remains unchanged whatever happens next season.

What’s the worst that can happen? The Blades will be relegated. What’s the likeliest thing to happen? That answer might not be too dissimilar from the first.

(From left to right) Sheffield United's Stuart McCall, Jack Lester, Paul Heckingbottom and Matt Duke celebrate promotion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

So it’s this second answer - with a mighty challenge faced by whoever United in the Premier League - that should focus the mind.

It’s about doing everything possible to stay there while accepting that promoted clubs do often drop back down - especially those with as limited a spending power as this one.

What should be resisted - and it’s worth stating this now before a ball is kicked - is the “spin the wheel and sack the manager” mentality that has seen nine top flight bosses thrown overboard this season.

Most were at clubs fighting relegation. All were outfits with more financial muscle than United.

One that bucked the trend, Nottingham Forest, have stayed up. But they would have been sensible to back Steve Cooper even if they’d gone down.

Obviously Bramall Lane could be in a healthier financial bracket after a takeover. But I think what would be healthier is accepting the reality of how difficult it is to maintain top status and ensure you have the best chance to regain it should it be lost.

That way, you don’t lose all the impetus and have to start again, as happened at the Lane after Chris Wilder left, albeit that the change was not entirely results driven.

