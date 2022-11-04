But with Ayari still under contract, and Heckingbottom admitting he initially didn’t want Ayari to depart following his conversation with former Blades defender Geary, United are expected to seek a fee for such a highly-regarded talent – and, at the very least, will look to insert a significant sell-on clause into any deal that may be struck.

"It's up to us what we do,” Heckingbottom said. "Keeping them in my reserves or U21s is not increasing their value and someone else can do that for you. So that's how you run the business side of it and the more players we have playing in the league especially, who have come through our academy, the better it is for us.

"If you're one of our players and you want to go, there's a conversation to be had and negotiations to be had. But that's up to someone else to negotiate and see."

Ayari was one of the better players in the Owls’ U21 side as they lost to Peterborough United on his ‘trial’ debut, and he may get another chance to impress when the young Owls face Crewe next week.

Hassan Ayari of Sheffield United has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday after expressing a desire to leave Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"I don't know how it came about in terms of Wednesday, but Hassan had conversations with Del [Geary, United’s academy manager] across the summer,” Heckingbottom added. “Himself, his family and his representative about wanting to leave.