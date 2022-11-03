Sheffield United "hopeful" Man City duo will be fit for Burnley boss reunion as Chris Basham, Iliman Ndiaye injury updates given
Sheffield United are hopeful that two of their young stars recover from injury to face league leaders Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are amongst the players battling for fitness ahead of the meeting with Vincent Kompany's Burnley, with the two Manchester City loanees keen to be reunited with their parent club's legendary former captain after he made the transition into management.
Chris Basham and Iliman Ndiaye were also struggling after Tuesday night's win at Bristol City, Basham coming off with a hip flexor issue and Ndiaye suffering from cramp. Doyle missed out entirely at City with a calf issue while McAtee took heavy whacks to his leg and head after a wild challenge from George Tanner saw the City man receive a deserved red card.
"Hopefully they're alright," Heckingbottom said of his injury doubts. "Macca had a big bang from that tackle. We've not done much but he'll shake it off. Iliman was cramp so he'll be fine.
"Tommy's a bit better today. We weren't taking any risks so hopefully he makes it. Bash had his hip flexor tighten up so we brought him off rather than it being anything long-term. So hopefully he'll be fine as well."
United had some rare positive fitness news with defender Jack Robinson playing an unplanned 90 minutes at Ashton Gate, with the initial plan to bring him off on his first start of the season.
"The second half probably suited him because we had no plans to leave him on for the 90 minutes," Heckingbottom added.