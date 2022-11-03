James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are amongst the players battling for fitness ahead of the meeting with Vincent Kompany's Burnley, with the two Manchester City loanees keen to be reunited with their parent club's legendary former captain after he made the transition into management.

Chris Basham and Iliman Ndiaye were also struggling after Tuesday night's win at Bristol City, Basham coming off with a hip flexor issue and Ndiaye suffering from cramp. Doyle missed out entirely at City with a calf issue while McAtee took heavy whacks to his leg and head after a wild challenge from George Tanner saw the City man receive a deserved red card.

"Hopefully they're alright," Heckingbottom said of his injury doubts. "Macca had a big bang from that tackle. We've not done much but he'll shake it off. Iliman was cramp so he'll be fine.

"Tommy's a bit better today. We weren't taking any risks so hopefully he makes it. Bash had his hip flexor tighten up so we brought him off rather than it being anything long-term. So hopefully he'll be fine as well."

United had some rare positive fitness news with defender Jack Robinson playing an unplanned 90 minutes at Ashton Gate, with the initial plan to bring him off on his first start of the season.

Manchester City starlets James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are on loan at Sheffield United for the season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The second half probably suited him because we had no plans to leave him on for the 90 minutes," Heckingbottom added.

"But with Bash coming off, we had no choice. Robbo said he was fine so we left him on and it suited him.

"We didn't plan for the game to be like that, but it played into our hands a little bit with Robbo."