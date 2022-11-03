United face leaders Burnley this weekend in the first of three games before the Championship schedule pauses for four weeks for the Qatar World Cup, offering United some much needed respite and the chance to either bring back injured players or rest the ones who have played so much football so far this season.

One of those is midfielder Ollie Norwood, who couldn't remember the last game he missed as he met members of the local media to preview Saturday lunchtime's clash with his boyhood club.

"It goes back to the summer of Covid as such, for me," Norwood said. "I don't think there's been a proper break for players to have a rest. I can't remember last game I missed but there's a lot of walking wounded and tired bodies out there.

"But we're paid to play football and you have to get yourself ready to go. We're looking at the next three games and can we finish with three wins going into the World Cup break.

"And if we do that we could possibly be top of the league and in a healthy position with players, let's be honest, who would get in to the majority of the Championship's starting XI."

Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn of Sheffield United tackles Alex Scott of Bristol City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

United climbed back up to third in the second-tier standings after registering back-to-back away wins at West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City, which brought some much-needed positivity and optimism back to the Bramall Lane terraces after six games without victory.

"There were no heads down or moping during that time; everyone was upbeat," Norwood, who was named United's player of the month for October ahead of the press conference, added. "The injuries are well documented and some lads are playing with them and trying to get through

"If you ask the manager, he hasn't been able to pick a full-strength team since the early weeks of the season. So if and when we have a full team, we'll be tough to stop."