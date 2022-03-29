The deadly Sheffield United striker looking to follow Daniel Jebbison's route into Blades first team

That’s the verdict of Michael Collins, the Blades’ U23 chief, with Osula further enhancing his growing reputation with FOUR goals in the recent victory over Colchester United at Bramall Lane.

Osula, who made his senior debut for United off the bench against Blackpool earlier this month, also represented Denmark’s U19 side and admitted he and his fellow youngsters are inspired by the pathway to the Bramall Lane first team created by a remarkable injury crisis of late.

United are facing an anxious wait to see if Billy Sharp will be declared fit to face Stoke City after the international break, and Osula may well see more first-team action between now and the end of the season if the skipper is ruled out.

“Will's in a really good bit of form, which is great for him with the injuries he's had,” Collins said.

“He's looking a lot fitter and long may that continue. It's more what's around him, the players he's chasing. He's seen Jebbo make that step up and that's made him hungry.

“And there are lads behind him. Will Lankshear is banging in goals left, right and centre and Theo Williams has been at it with the U18s too. So he knows there’s competition around him, and that’s important.

Sheffield United's Antwoine Hackford, Andre Brooks, Frankie Maguire, Femi Seriki, Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I think he's thriving on that an that's what you need as a striker. Goals is what makes the difference for the boys and that's why they'll get paid as much as they will hopefully in the long term.

“Because the hardest thing in football is putting the ball in the back of the net.”