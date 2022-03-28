A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Fulham will surely lift come the end of the season (George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Sheffield United, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Co. finish in predicted final Championship table

Sitting fifth in the Championship table, just two points behind third-placed Luton and with a game in hand on Huddersfield Town on fourth, Sheffield United’s hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League remain very much alive.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:46 pm

The Blades have reignited their season thanks to a serious run of form since Paul Heckingbottom took charge back in November, when their hopes of promotion from the Championship looked dead and buried.

United still have a number of promotion rivals to play, too, including two games against Queens Park Rangers and both Bournemouth and champions-elect Fulham to come to Bramall Lane.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers following the latest round of Championship games, before the international break, to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted or relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season …

1. 24th Peterborough United (R)

Final points: 33. Chances of relegation: 98 per cent.

Photo: Alex Davidson

2. 23rd Derby County (R)

Final points: 33. Chances of relegation: 96 per cent.

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. 22nd Barnsley (R)

Final points: 37. Chances of relegation: 74 per cent.

Photo: Marc Atkins

4. 21st Reading

Final points: 41. Chances of relegation: 32 per cent.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

