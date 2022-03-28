The Blades have reignited their season thanks to a serious run of form since Paul Heckingbottom took charge back in November, when their hopes of promotion from the Championship looked dead and buried.
United still have a number of promotion rivals to play, too, including two games against Queens Park Rangers and both Bournemouth and champions-elect Fulham to come to Bramall Lane.
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers following the latest round of Championship games, before the international break, to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted or relegated.
Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season …