The Blades have reignited their season thanks to a serious run of form since Paul Heckingbottom took charge back in November, when their hopes of promotion from the Championship looked dead and buried.

United still have a number of promotion rivals to play, too, including two games against Queens Park Rangers and both Bournemouth and champions-elect Fulham to come to Bramall Lane.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers following the latest round of Championship games, before the international break, to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted or relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season …

1. 24th Peterborough United (R) Final points: 33. Chances of relegation: 98 per cent. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. 23rd Derby County (R) Final points: 33. Chances of relegation: 96 per cent. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. 22nd Barnsley (R) Final points: 37. Chances of relegation: 74 per cent. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. 21st Reading Final points: 41. Chances of relegation: 32 per cent. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales