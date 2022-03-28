But in case any more was needed, it may come through their pay-packets after a key member of Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team squad revealed a clause that had been negotiated at the start of the current campaign.

United’s players, midfielder Ollie Norwood revealed, only receive a win bonus if they are in the top six – something that did not happen until recently, after their poor start under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanović.

United went into the latest international break fifth in the Championship table and, with eight games remaining, qualification for the end-of-season promotion shootout is in their own hands.

“The only reason we’re looking at the table at this moment in time is because we only get a win bonus if we’re in the top six,” Norwood told the BBC’s Football Daily podcast over the international break.

“We negotiated that at the start of the season and that’s the only reason at the minute. It’s quite good as well, so that’s the thing at the minute for us.

Sheffield United hope to be celebrating come the end of the Championship season: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“But no, I’ve played in the league over 300 times and know what it’s about and what it takes. Having been part of teams that have been promoted, the last 10 games is when the season is decided.