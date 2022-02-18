Mousset endured a difficult start to life with Stefano Colantuono’s side, being substituted during the interval of their draw with Spezia after giving away a first-half penalty.

The Frenchman, who has moved to Italy on loan until the end of the season, then watched from the bench as his new teammates faced fellow Serie A strugglers Genoa, who are now coached by former United target Alexander Blessin.

“We saw quite a big thing was made of his debut there,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “I didn’t enjoy some of the things I read. He was thrown straight in that weekend and obviously that was always going to be tough. But it’s a great opportunity for Lys to play in a top league.”

Although some of his critics overstepped the mark, most of the schadenfruede expressed by United supporters towards Mousset is understandable. A £10m signing from AFC Bournemouth, the 26-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most gifted members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad. But a series of issues off the pitch have prevented Mousset from maximising his talents, with Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder publicly questioning the striker’s application and professionalism before leaving South Yorkshire 11 months ago.

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has been a polarising figure at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Privately, Heckingbottom will understand the frustration of those fans who feel Mousset lacks commitment. But with Colantuono’s employers unlikely to be in a position to sign him permanently if they are relegated back to Serie B, Heckingbottom is also mindful of the fact Mousset could return to England over the summer. Although his contract expires in June, United could protect themselves by triggering any extension clauses contained within the deal before attempting to recoup some of their investment when the transfer window reopens.

“We’re keeping an eye on him and how he’s doing,” Heckingbottom said, as United prepared for tomorrow’s clash with Swansea City. “We want to see him fighting and scrapping to get in there.

"Of course we are watching him and getting updates on Lys. That’s what we do with everyone who goes out (on loan) from here, because that’s part of the proper process.”

Salernitana return to action when Milan visit Campania this weekend.