The Scotland international enters Saturday’s game against his former club Swansea City having scored only twice in all competitions since the beginning of last season.

Having commanded a £20m fee when he arrived in South Yorkshire three years ago, McBurnie’s presence in the starting eleven has raised eyebrows among sections of United’s fanbase with some supporters wanting the teenage Daniel Jebbison to be handed an opportunity after being recalled from a spell on loan with Burton Albion.

But admitting he is reluctant to place too much responsibility on Jebbison’s shoulders as United chase an immediate return to the Premier League, Heckingbottom explained why coaching staff are convinced McBurnie will soon rediscover his touch after overcoming a series of health issues.

“Oli, as with all the players, it’s a fresh start for him,” the United manager said, referring to his appointment in November. “I’m genuinely not fobbing any questions off here. I’m trying to be really honest about where he (McBurnie) is as opposed to where I thought he would be (after those problems) and he’s way ahead, really.”

“I know how good Oli can be in this division,” Heckingbottom said. “We’re asking for and we want totally different things from the players than before. I’m not judging him on anything that happened before I came in. Nothing. Only what he does for me.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United reacts after he heads the ball towards goal but fails to score during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City on Tuesday: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“In terms of how we’re doing things, I want him to be a totally different person. And he’s doing really well.”

McBurnie averaged a goal every 1.8 games towards the end of his spell in south Wales. Efforts against the likes of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea after returning to Yorkshire, where he had also excelled for Heckingbottom’s ex-employers Barnsley, went a long way towards repaying United’s investment in his services by helping them finish ninth in the top-flight. But McBurnie has struggled to make an impression since, with bouts of tonsillitis and Covid-19 hampering his progress this term.

“I don’t think that run, that wait for a goal, is affecting him,” Heckingbottom said, reflecting upon McBurnie’s performances during United’s stalemates against Huddersfield Town and Hull City. “It’s fine margins, I think we all accept that. Quite easily, with a little bit more luck, we could be sat here talking about Oli getting two in two. So no, I don’t think that’s an issue.”

Paul Heckingbottom is backing Oli McBurnie: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United have prepared for the visit of Russell Martin’s 16th placed team in eighth, unbeaten in seven and two points outside of the play-off positions.

Suggesting United’s captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp will return after beginning the clash with Hull on the bench, Heckingbottom said: “Oli knows we are demanding a lot from him and everyone and, although there is no excuses for anyone, we are only interested in what they are doing for us right now.

"They will be given all the support and the help they need from us.”