The Sheffield United defender is among a number of high profile players at Bramall Lane approaching the end of their present deals, with captain Billy Sharp, midfielder Ben Osborn and striker David McGoldrick also poised to become free agents.

The agreement Basham negotiated two years ago, after helping United finish ninth in the Premier League, stipulated it would be extended by a further 12 months providing he made a predetermined number of appearances this term.

After regaining his place in the starting eleven following Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, Basham told The Star: “I think it’s about seven or eight games away. I haven’t done it yet and I’m not exactly sure when. But it’s around that number, I know that.

“I knew it was going to take a while because of the start I had, when I wasn’t involved that much. It’s not far away now though. So I’m just going to keep on going and giving everything.”

Basham is set to make his 26th outing of the present campaign when Hull City visit Bramall Lane tonight. The match could see United, eighth in the Championship after being relegated last season, stretch their unbeaten run to seven games.

Chris Basham is hoping to stay at Sheffield United next season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite drifting out of favour under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, as the Serb experimented with a number of different formations, Basham has taken part in all of United’s outings under the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief.

A veteran of United’s two promotion winning campaigns under Chris Wilder, Basham added: “Everyone who knows me understands I don’t want to be going anywhere. I want to get this club back in the Premier League, which I’m sure we will, and then help us stay there. I know we can do it and I just want to be here and keep performing. So I’m hoping to get there, to that number, and that the club want to do it as well.

"I’m just concentrating on trying to get us there. I want to be here and I want to be here for a few years yet, until my legs give up and it’s time to go.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.