But young midfielder Oliver Arblaster has been challenged to build on his Blades debut, away at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday evening, and ensure it is the first of many in his beloved red and white.

Selected alongside John Fleck and Ollie Norwood in midfield, 18-year-old Arblaster impressed on his senior bow and showed glimpses of why he is so highly-rated by boss Paul Heckingbottom and the rest of the Blades’ coaching staff.

“That’s his strength, he handles the ball well,” Heckingbottom said. “But if you want to play in midfield for us, you have to score goals and create goals as well as stopping them at the other end.

“There's lots we want to add to his game and that he needs to add to his game. For him to experience that will do him the world of good.

“He's a good kid, he can handle the ball and the players trust him, which is important. He'll do the job for the team and knows his role. He's experienced that level [at West Brom] and he’s pushing, but he’s got to be even better.

“He's got some good players to get past. He’ll have felt the levels and the step up. Championship football is another step up again.”

Oliver Arblaster of Sheffield United tussles with Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion on his Blades debut: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Arblaster, a former ball-boy at Bramall Lane who was once pictured celebrating a goal from his position in front of the Kop with scorer Billy Sharp, admitted his debut was something he’d dreamed of his entire life and added he “can’t wait to put the shirt on in front of the fans again”.

“He’s a good footballer who gets the game and wants to do well,” Heckingbottom added.

“He’s a big Blades fan, so it was a big day for him and his family. We’ll get him his shirt signed and no-one can take it away from him.