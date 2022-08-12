Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-rated teenager was named in a midfield also containing experienced heads Ollie Norwood and John Fleck against the Baggies and looked comfortable against Championship opposition.

Although United lost the game 1-0, it was an evening Arblaster will never forget.

“Well what can I say, last night,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A day I’ve dreamt about all my life.

“Sitting in the stands as a kid wanting to play for my boyhood club to ballboying watching the lads, to then making my debut for this am amazing club.

“Yesterday can only be described as the best day of my life!”

Oliver Arblaster of Sheffield United applauds the fans after making his debut at West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage