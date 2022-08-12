The highly-rated teenager was named in a midfield also containing experienced heads Ollie Norwood and John Fleck against the Baggies and looked comfortable against Championship opposition.
Although United lost the game 1-0, it was an evening Arblaster will never forget.
“Well what can I say, last night,” he wrote on Twitter.
“A day I’ve dreamt about all my life.
“Sitting in the stands as a kid wanting to play for my boyhood club to ballboying watching the lads, to then making my debut for this am amazing club.
“Yesterday can only be described as the best day of my life!”
“Was definitely not the result we wanted,” Arblaster added, “but can’t wait to put on the shirt again in front of the fans. UTB!”