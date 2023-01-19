Sheffield United defenders will need to be on their mettle this coming weekend if they are to break Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan’s current run of four goals in four games – the most recent a 98th minute equaliser against Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

With a tally of twelve goals so far this season, Estupinan is in electrifying form and firmly in the race for the Championship Golden Boot.

A free transfer signing from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes SC at the start of this season, the burly six foot Colombian international is a traditional target man. Operating centrally, he holds the ball up well, often with his back to goal, encouraging The Tigers midfield players to join him in forward positions. All 12 of Estupinan’s goals this season have been scored from inside the box, in the main ‘tap ins’ from low hard crosses when his strength and movement get him ahead of marking defenders.

Oscar Estupinan is a player Sheffield United will have to work hard to keep out of the game such has ben his form for Hull City this season. Picture Tony Johnson

He is enjoying his first taste of English football and his performances have not gone unnoticed with Premier League sides Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton all showing interest. And why wouldn’t they? An aggressive forward with an impressive Championship strike rate could be a gamble worth taking for teams in a Premier League relegation battle - and to that end Estupinan fits the bill perfectly.

On the other hand, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, when questioned on a possible Premier League move for Estupinan, was up for the fight to keep him for the long term.

“I hope not, he's been top,” said the Tigers manager. “He's been fitter, he's been stronger, and he's working so hard for the team. He's pressing the goalkeeper; he's pressing the centre-halves. Not only his goals, but his all-round performances have been top for us.

“He keeps scoring, he's brilliant, He's not going anywhere. I'll fight tooth and nail to keep him here at the moment in the form that he's in.”

Estupinan’s fine form has contributed significantly to Hull City’s six game unbeaten run following the World Cup break and he will be looking to continue his scoring run against a Blades’ side looking to strengthen their grip on the automatic promotion places.

