Former Blade set for only second return to Bramall Lane since leaving

Boyhood Blade Regan Slater is preparing for only his second return to Bramall Lane since leaving Sheffield United - but it’s fair to say he is thriving after making the move to their Championship rivals Hull City.

The 23-year-old made the move to Hull for a bargain fee after failing to break through into the Blades starting XI, and is enjoying life at the MKM Stadium in midfield.

He was given the unenviable task of shackling an impressive Sander Berge in the return game between the sides earlier in the season, which United won 2-0 back in September, and is expected to be named in Liam Rosenior’s side once again on Friday night as the Tigers look to continue their decent run of recent league form.

Two goals against Cardiff earlier in the season, to secure Rosenior’s first win in charge, certainly helped endear Slater to the new boss, who said at the time: “I have fallen in love with the kid already in three days!

“I have known Regan and have watched him for a long time and he’s someone who I think I can improve and the staff can improve.

“He excites me because he plays with energy and quality and he scored two magnificent goals. Hopefully, if he gets himself in those positions, he will score more for us.