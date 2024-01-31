Sheffield United's reported transfer interest in Leicester City defender Harry Souttar could be complicated by his ongoing involvement with the Asia Cup. The 6ft 7in centre-half is currently on international duty with Australia, with the tournament set to run until the final on February 10.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to sign a centre-half ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline, with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey of Everton known to be players of interest. But United's recruitment team are scouring the country for potential players, with experience of the Premier League - or a comparable level - a prerequisite of any target.

Souttar played 12 times in the top-flight last season as Leicester were relegated back to the Championship. He signed for £15m from Stoke City, and United's relegation rivals Everton have also been linked with a transfer move for the 25-year-old.

Souttar has barely featured for Leicester since Enzo Maresca took over in the summer after relegation, with just four club appearances this season. He has played 10 times for Australia this campaign, with four appearances in the Asia Cup so far. Souttar and Co. will come up against Son Heung-min's South Korea on Friday in the quarter-finals, with a potential semi-final date next week ahead of the final on February 10.

If Austraila - managed by former Blades managerial target Graham Arnold - do go deeper in the tournament, and United's reported interest turns out to be genuine, then it presents the conundrum to Wilder of Souttar potentially not being available until February 18's clash with Brighton. Souttar was born in Scotland but qualified for Australia through his mother Heather, who was born in Perth.